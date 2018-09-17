  • ATV driver flown to hospital after colliding with school bus full of students in Mississippi

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    PANOLA CO., Miss. - A school bus carrying students collided with an ATV in Mississippi Monday. 

    And the driver of the ATV was flown to the hospital due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials. 

    Emergency responders told FOX13 the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Barn Acre Road and Old Panola Road in Panola County. 

    There were students on the bus when the crash happened, but no student injuries were reported. 

    However, the students were taken to the hospital to be checked out, officials said. It is unclear how many students were on the bus at the time of the accident. 

