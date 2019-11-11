0 Author of 'Black Panther' book hints at possible movie sequel plot lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The highly anticipated blockbuster film Black Panther 2 is a closely guarded film in Hollywood.

Very few details, aside from its May 2022 release date, are known to the public.

So, what is next for Wakanda?

Mississippi native and author of "Who is the Black Panther?" Jesse J. Holland might not have all the answers, (or if he does he is not sharing them).

Regardless, he talks with the director, Ryan Coogler.

"The buzz is that Coogler is crafting a really great movie," Holland said.

FOX13 caught up with Holland about his next project related to masked Avenger. During the interview, he hinted at the possible plot lines for the sequel to one of Marvel's most successful superhero movies.

"Are we going to have a time jump? Will Shuri be the queen when we get to the next movie?" Holland said.

It isn't much. But the thought of Shuri (Letitia Wright) sitting on the throne is sure to excite fans.

The movie is years away. So, these questions won't be answered anytime soon. But, Holland's new Black Panther book that can help fill the long wait.

"I am working on a Black Panther Anthology. Where some of the world's greatest African heritage writers will be writing their own versions of the black panther."

