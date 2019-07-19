Authorities cracking down on speeding, other violations at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you've been to Memphis International Airport lately, you may have noticed an increase in police pulling drivers over.
A spokesperson with the airport said the goal is to increase pedestrian safety there because they are seeing record numbers in passengers.
That’s why they want drivers to slow down.
A spokesperson with the airport said airport police issued 49 moving violations in April and 73 warnings. In May, officers issued 60 tickets and 81 warnings.
Moving violations include tickets from accidents, speeding and seatbelts.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
A spokesperson with the airport said the amount of tickets issued recently is actually small considering the number of passengers.
They had more than 440,000 passengers in May.
The money for those tickets issued goes to the city and not the airport.
The airport has 50 commissioned officers who can cite for moving violations and 12 traffic enforcement officers who can only issue parking tickets.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}