Authorities identify MPD officers who shot, killed man in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The two officers involved in a 2018 deadly shooting of a Memphis man have been identified.
According to MPD officials, Officers David Reinke and Brandon Barnes were involved in the incident that left D’Mario Perkins shot and killed on June 25, 2018.
ORIGINAL STORY: TBI agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Memphis, man identified
Perkins, 29, was shot and killed by the two officers after they stopped him at South Third Street and Mitchell Road. Investigators said Perkins made “immediate threats of suicide” to the officers with a handgun and then immediately fired his weapon.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that is when Reinki and Barnes fired their weapons.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 person hospitalized, car catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck on Memphis overpass
- Memphis woman angry about being woken up breaks broom over grandmother’s head, police say
- Tennessee family, ‘spiritual advisor’ developed connection with Donnie Johnson before his execution
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Perkins was found with one gunshot wound and died from his injuries a short time later.
It is unclear if those officers have or will face discipline following the deadly shooting.
Police said it is still an open investigation with TBI.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}