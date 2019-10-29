  • Authorities identify teenager killed during ATV accident in north Mississippi

    MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A teenager is dead after a fatal ATV accident in north Mississippi.

    According to the coroner in Marshall County, the accident happened in the 140 block of Wildcat Bottom Cove around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. 

    Authorities said Martavius Smith, 16, was killed during the accident. He was also the driver of the ATV, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

    There was also one adult and four juveniles on the ATV at the time of the crash.

