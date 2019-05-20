Authorities identify woman found dead at north Mississippi home

OXFORD, Miss. - Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead at a north Mississippi home.
According to police, the body was found around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Suncrest Street in Oxford, Miss.
Officers responded to a call for an “unresponsive person,” and when they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said in a release that this is being investigated as a homicide.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist as well. No official cause of death has been determined yet.
State investigators confirmed the woman who was killed was Dominique Lashelle Clayton, 32.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call MBI.
