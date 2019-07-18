0 Authorities increasing manpower on Memphis interstates to help reduce violent crimes

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is bringing more manpower to help Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies reduce violence on the highway.

There have been 32 interstate shooting since January 2019, and MPD is investigating another possible interstate shooting that happened on I-40 Wednesday morning.

THP officials told FOX13 they are using marked and unmarked cars and spending most of their time patrolling along Highway 385 and the I-240 loop.

Memphis police officials said they want people to know they’re taking action.

“We’re fed up with it, and we’re going to do everything in our power to enforce laws, prosecute, incarcerate, and ultimately convict these individuals that are committing these crimes,” said MPD deputy director Mike Ryall.

THP launched “Operation Grizzly Bear” this week.

It is a six-week operation bringing 30 troopers from across the state to help MPD and the sheriff’s office patrol the interstates.

THP said these additional troopers will be on I-240 and Highway 385 from noon until 3 a.m. each day. Troopers said that is the same timeframe when many of these shootings have happened.

“We are looking at data, not just data on the interstate complaints of shootings. We’re also looking data of violators of traffic laws,” said Ryall.

Police said some of the shootings have been confirmed as road rage incidents.

Ryall told FOX13 a lot of incidents start in a neighborhood, and the victims or suspects use the interstate system as an escape route or exit route.

After the six-week operation, THP will review the data.

Mayor Jim Strickland said the city will continue pushing for tougher penalties for road rage incidents.

