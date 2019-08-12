Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities are investigating after an 11-month-old child was found at a Memphis apartment and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to Memphis police, officers first located the child at the Legacy at the Parkway apartments off Knight Arnold Road.
The child was rushed to the hospital via ambulance but was pronounced dead.
Investigators are still working to figure out how that child – who has not been identified – died.
FOX13 crews saw a crime scene investigation van and forensic SUV outside one of the apartments at the complex.
One neighbor told FOX13 she heard an ambulance around 9 a.m., but she did not come outside to see what was going on.
The details surrounding the mysterious death are still unclear. We have reached out to MPD for more information as they investigate.
