0 Authorities investigating after several homes, cars sprayed with bullets in 2-hour span

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - Marion police and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime spree that happened back-to-back recently.

And it’s possible they’re connected.

Investigators said one man was charged and that there was a lot of gunfire in a short timeframe.

In about a two-hour span, several cars were shot at, homes were left with bullet holes and suspects got away.

Before FOX13 was kicked off the property, we noticed bullet holes all over Kawynia McDonald’s daughter’s car, and the window was shot out.

“Because her car got shot up, she hasn’t been home since it happened since,” McDonald said.

McDonald said her daughter was home sleeping when shots were fired at The Fairways at Marion Apartments on Birdie Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

FOX13 counted nearly 20 bullet holes on the front of one of the apartment buildings. Police said several cars were hit in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

“Just said somebody shot her house; didn’t have nothing to do with nothing,” McDonald said.

Officers said nearly 20 minutes later, shots were fired on Nicks Cove where a home what shot at several times.

“It’s bad out here now,” said a resident.

Before those two shootings in Marion, Crittenden County investigators were called out to Harvard Road before Midnight Saturday.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified because of fear of retaliation said her son saw the crime scene.

“He just said when he came in, he saw the police coming out here and he said, ‘you saw all those policemen out here.’ He said, ‘well they said they had a shooting down there,’” said the woman.

Chief Todd Grooms told FOX13 over the phone a trail path led investigators to a silver Ford Mustang with windows that were shot out.

He said several males were hiding behind a home, but most got away.

Darius Russell, 23, was arrested.

Investigators said Russell had a stolen AR-15 from Memphis, which matched the caliber of the shell casings on Harvard Road.

Investigators said Russell admitted to firing the shots.

“They don’t care who they shoot,” said a neighbor.

Police later learned a victim who was shot was taken to the hospital in a black car that was seen speeding away.

Investigators said the male victim was on the scene on Harvard Road.

Russell would not give investigators any more information. The victim isn’t saying much either.

Russell is facing three charges, including possession of stolen property, marijuana charges and fleeing the scene.

