Authorities issue ‘endangered child alert' for 4-month-old in Tennessee

Authorities have issued an “endangered child alert” for a 4-month-old child in Tennessee.
McKinlee Natress may be with her non-custodial mother, according to TBI.
She is 4-months-old, with brown hair and brown eyes.
McKinlee’s mother is Courtney Burchell, 25. Burchell is described by authorities as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell in Giles County.
Investigators said the two may be in a gold, four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
McKinlee Natress and her non-custodial mother may be in a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag. pic.twitter.com/ISMifv9U9b— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
