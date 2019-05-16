MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A $100,000 reward has been offered in the cold case murder of a U.S. Postal Service contract driver.
Larry Vinson was murdered outside the U.S. Postal Service Mail Annex on January 2, 2001 around 11:30 p.m., according to investigators.
Vinson's body was found near the airport, in the 3500 block of Winchester Road.
Investigators reported that Vinson was killed during a robbery.
The development of potential new leads and advanced DNA technology prompted the award, in hopes it will lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.
Officials are offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.
Anyone with information on Vinson’s murder should call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
