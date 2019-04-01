Authorities offering $50K for information after USPS letter carrier robbed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities are offering a large reward after police said two men robbed a mail carrier in Memphis.
According to the United States Postal Service, the two men robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint while he was delivering mail in the area of East Davant Avenue and South Lauderdale Street.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on March 29.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspected robbers.
Neither person has been identified yet by Memphis police.
Investigators provided the following descriptions for the suspected robbers:
- Man, 18-19 years old, 5-foot-9, approximately 150 pounds, skinny build, beard and mini-afro hairstyle; wearing blue jeans and no shirt
- Man, 17-19 years old, 5-foot-11, approximately 130 pounds, skinny build and no facial hair; wearing red shirt, black basketball shorts and white headphones
Officials said the suspected robbers both ran south toward East Gage Avenue after the robbery.
Investigators did not disclose what the men got away with, and it isn’t clear which person had the gun during the robbery.
Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
