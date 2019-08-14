0 Authorities say increased manpower on interstates is reducing violent crimes

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) brought in 30 additional troopers from across the state to help Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office patrol the highways and combat all those interstate shootings.

It's called "Operation Grizzly Bear," and when it started last month, there had been least 32 interstate shootings in Memphis.

RELATED: Authorities increasing manpower on Memphis interstates to help reduce violent crimes

Some drivers like Eric Williams use the interstate every day, and he said he's noticed a difference during his commute.

"They're everywhere and I'm glad too – I'm real glad. I see them every morning and evening when I get off work," said Williams.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Since the operation started, MPD said there's been one interstate shooting, which happened at the beginning of August along I-40.

THP said these additional troopers are patrolling I-240 and Highway 385.

"I feel a lot safer, a lot safer," said Williams.

During the first two weeks of the operation, THP issued almost 600 citations. Troopers issued 129 for hazardous moving violations like speeding and 468 for hazardous non-moving violations like not wearing a seat belt.

Other drivers told FOX13 they're avoiding the highway because they're still worried about potential road rage.

"I be very scared, and I ride with kids in the backseat, so I got a lot to lose," said Memphis driver Karissa Clayburn.

State troopers said this is a six-week operation.

The Memphis Police Department has also increased its presence on the interstate.

During week two of "Operation Safe Travel" (July 22-28), an MPD spokesperson said officers made 2,907 stops, issued 1,897 citations, and made 54 arrests.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.