Authorities searching for escaped inmate who stole school-owned vehicle in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who stole a school vehicle in DeSoto County.
According to deputies, the inmate – identified as Robert Gene Heath, 42 – escaped from a work detail in Southaven early Wednesday afternoon.
Heath was working as a “trusty” at the DeSoto County Schools bus maintenance facility on Central Parkway when he took a 2008 Ford F-150 belonging to the schools and drove away, according to a release from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
School district officials said Heath was not on a school campus, and he was not around students.
No schools had to be placed on lockdown.
Officials said Heath was serving a three-week sentence following a shoplifting conviction in Hernando, and he was set to be released in just 12 days.
Deputies are currently searching the county for the escaped inmate after he drove away in an unknown direction.
Deputies said both Adamsville police and McNairy police have been sent the BOLO for Heath because officials believe he could be going there – since he is from the area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 662-469-8027.
