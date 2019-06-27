Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from job site in north Mississippi

COAHOMA CO., Miss. - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a job site in north Mississippi.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Walter Lewis, 31, went missing Thursday afternoon from a job site in Clarksdale.
Lewis was previously assigned to the Quitman County Community Work Center.
Officials said he was convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime and malicious mischief in 2010 in Lee County.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611.
WANTED: Escapee Walter Lewis, 31, assigned to Quitman Co. Community Wk Ctr Lewis, #144048, went missing this afternoon from jobsite in Clarksdale. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime & malicious mischief in 2010 in Lee County. Contact MDOC 662-745-6611 or nearest LE. pic.twitter.com/R0LRAtS0et— MDOC (@MS_MDOC) June 27, 2019
