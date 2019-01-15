  • Authorities searching for man accused of shooting brother to death inside DeSoto County home

    Updated:

    HERNANDO, Miss. - Local authorities are searching for a man who they say shot his brother to death inside their home. 

    DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department issued an arrest warrant for Marquis Townes following the murder of his brother, Martez Townes. 

    Deputies said the brothers were involved in an “incident” inside their home in the 1900 block of Gaines Road in Hernando Monday afternoon. 

    Following the incident, investigators said Marquis Townes shot Martez Townes to death. 

    The sheriff’s department issued the warrant charging Townes with murder in connection with the deadly shooting. 

    They said more information will be released as the investigation continues. 

    Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. 

