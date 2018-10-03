Auto theft leads investigators to Memphis chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An auto theft led investigators to a chop shop on Old Hwy 78 Tuesday.
It started Friday, September 28, when police responded to an auto theft from the Chili’s Restaurant near Wolfchase in Bartlett.
A man told officers that his silver 2007 Chevy trailblazer was stolen while he was inside the restaurant. The vehicle had a NADA valued at $4,550.
The next day, the vehicle owner was able to track his truck via GPS to an address in the 5700 block of Old Hwy 78.
When police made the scene, they were able to find the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot.
Investigators also found several vehicles, covered engines, transmissions, trailers and other vehicle parts scattered throughout the grounds of the location.
Tuesday, October 2, officers returned to the 5700 block of Old Hwy 78. They were also given verbal and written consent to check the property.
Police found several vehicles that had transmissions and motors removed and on the ground. Several more vehicle were found stripped of their property.
A white 2009 Buick Enclave, a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500, and a red 1998 Chevy Silverado 1500 were found on the scene. When police ran the VIN numbers on each vehicle, they were all reported stolen.
Kelsey Jones was placed under arrest and taken to the Ridgeway station for further investigation.
Jones told MPD he ordered that the vehicles were brought to him so they could be dismembered for parts in his chop shop. He was formally charged and taken 201 Poplar.
