0 Autopsy complete for man killed by Southaven police in 2017

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Nearly one year after Ismael Lopez was shot and killed by Southaven police, his autopsy has been completed.

FOX13 called District Attorney John Champion Thursday afternoon. He said the autopsy was finished today and he had a copy on his desk, but he is not releasing it because the case is still under investigation.

Lopez died on July 23, 2017. He was shot as Southaven police were serving a warrant at the wrong home.

A search warrant FOX13 obtained from Tate County, Miss. showed the address on the warrant was across the street from Lopez’ home – and for a different person. It was also signed the day after Lopez was killed.

"The deceased subject had no warrant out for his arrest,” DA Champion said in July 2017. “He was not wanted for anything at all.”

Police said Lopez was shot and killed after threatening officers with a gun. His family and attorneys deny that was the case.

Lopez’s family and attorneys deny that was the case. They said he was killed by a “single bullet to the back of his head.”

FOX13 obtained a copy of Ismael Lopez’s death certificate. It listed the cause of death as a gunshot to the head with a 9mm pistol. It was listed as a homicide.

