SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - FOX13 obtained the autopsy report of the man who was shot and killed by Southaven police in 2017.
We now know the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ismael Lopez, 41.
Southaven police showed up to the wrong home to serve a warrant and fatally shot Lopez, who was a father and husband.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo received a copy of the autopsy report.
The report detailed the officers who were involved, which officer actually shot Lopez and when the two left the police force.
In late July, we found out both officers would not face any criminal charges in the shooting.
The officers were identified as Zachary Durden and Samuel Maze.
According to the autopsy report, Durden was the one who fired at Lopez, while Maze fired at the victim’s dog.
FOX13 found out that Durden left the police force Oct. 9, 2017, while Maze was put on “non-enforcement status” on Nov. 27, 2017.
Maze was placed back on enforcement status after the announcement that neither officer would face charges in July.
