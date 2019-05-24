0 AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase Memphis in prime time on New Year's Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has developed a great reputation over the years.

It’s the seventh-oldest college football bowl game in the country.

This fall, the game will be on the national stage. It was announced Thursday that for the second straight year, the bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve.

The bowl game will feature schools from the Big 12 and SEC, which brings in many fans both near and far to see major programs compete.

That equates to a financial boost for the city of Memphis.

“The bowls are all fighting with each other. There’s 40 bowls. We're all arm wrestling with each other. Who’s going to get the primo dates?” said Steve Ehrhart, executive director of the Liberty Bowl.

Memphis is one of five cities to land the primetime date of NYE. That’s when the 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played.

People can come to town, go to the football game, and then celebrate on Beale Street on New Year’s Eve.

Ehrhart said the game is always a chance to showcase the Bluff City. Fans who showed up last year got a big taste of the Memphis culture.

“Remember, Oklahoma State's whole contingent stayed for seven straight days here in Memphis. So, it's really important for Memphis that we have a good date where people can come into town,” Ehrhart said.

The economic impact of the bowl game is huge. With fanbases from multiple schools visiting, the weekend generates $25-30 million for the city.

Ehrhart told FOX13 that every year on the day before the game, Rendezvous – one of the game’s partners – sells a record number of ribs.

