AutoZone teams up to help build homes in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mid-South active-duty, reserve and retired members of the military, first responders and AutoZone employees spent the morning building homes alongside Habitat homebuying families in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.
Memphis Habitat first launched Heroes Build Day in 2013 as a way to observe Patriot Day, the annual National Day of Service and Remembrance held in memory of those lost due to the Sept. 11 attacks.
This year they helped fix the home of a man named Ruger, who moved here from Congo four years ago.
Through a translator, he told FOX13 how grateful he was for the renovations, and he feels that his family is in a batter place.
"The house from Habitat has really made [me] happy," Ruger said.
AutoZone has sponsored the event since 2015. In 2017, AutoZone and Habitat chose to move the event to closer to Veterans Day.
