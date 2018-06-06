  • Baby dies after eating lethal amount of crack, mother wanted for murder

    West Memphis police are asking for help to find a mother whose actions led to her 17-month-old's death, police said. 

    According to the news release, Kadasha Bedford, 34, is wanted on a Second Degree Murder charge. 

    Police said her child ate a lethal amount of crack cocaine in the Crown Inn on May 2. She also has three warrants for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. 

    FOX13 learned the child's father Anthony Lewis is facing the same charges. The parents took the baby to Le Bonheur on May 2, but the baby was already dead for up to an hour. 

    The mother has been missing ever since. 

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bedford is asked to contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

     

