Infant found dead in Arkansas

    By: Courtney Mickens

    POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies in Arkansas are investigating after a baby was found dead in Poinsett County.

    Investigators said the call came from a home in the Pitts Community on Rich Rd. early Tuesday afternoon.

    Arkansas State police and deputies are working this case together.

    The baby’s body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

    This investigation is still ongoing. We'll keep you updated once additional information is available. 

