Baby giraffe born at Memphis Zoo, officials confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Saturday morning.
The zoo’s 8-year-old giraffe Wendy gave birth at 9:30 a.m.
Officials said the baby giraffe was up and on its feet about 25 minutes after birth.
The gender of the baby is not known at this time and it doesn’t have a name yet. Zoo staff are expected to perform a neonatal exam Sunday to “assess the baby’s overall health, weight and determine its gender.”
The baby should be on exhibit by sometime next week if all goes well, officials said.
