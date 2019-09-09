Baby missing for several days, last seen seen at children's hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing baby.
According to police, A-Mircile Faith Smith, 5-months-old, was last seen at Le Bonheur Children Hospital by hospital staff on Sept. 4, 2019, for a doctor's appointment.
If you see her, contact police immediately at 901-545-2677.
