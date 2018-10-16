Baby stabbed, one person in custody, sheriff says

WTVA is reporting one person is in custody after a baby was stabbed and placed in an oven, according to the Bolivar County sheriff.
Emergency dispatchers received the call after 7 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff Kelvin Williams said. Police and sheriff's deputies found the baby at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive.
The baby's age is unclear at this time.
The suspect sits at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, according to Williams.
The relationship of that person to the baby is not being released at this time, and it is uncertain when the crime actually happened.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab have been called to investigate, according to WTVA.
