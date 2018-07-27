0 Back to school events planned for tax free weekend

The school year will be kick off soon and people will have the chance to take advantage of multiple events.

The Walmart Supercenter at 7525 Winchester in Memphis, will be holding a back to school open house on Friday, July 27.

Memphis-area residents will get the chance to shop for back-to-school supplies and save money, just in time for Tennessee’s tax-free weekend. During the event Walmart will host students from Germantown Elementary, to give them the opportunity to choose school supplies for their classrooms!



Wolfchase Galleria is pleased to offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase back-to-school necessities without paying sales tax on qualifying items in accordance with the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday.

Before hitting the mall, shoppers can check out even more savings by visiting the Simon Retailer Showcase where coupons and other retailer deals await at simon.com.

Not sure what clothes are school uniform approved? Stop by the Mall Office located in the Food Court for a list of school requirements, which stores to find the appropriate attire and which stores have the best deals.

HOURS: Extended Hours at WOLFCHASE GALLERIA

Friday, July 27 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

* Department store hours may vary

There will also be a Back to School Fashion from 12 – 3 p.m., shoppers will have the chance to watch in Center Court.

Mannequins will rock the latest and greatest in back-to-school trends provided by mall retailers along with great giveaways, sampling and fun for the entire family.





