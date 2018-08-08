0 Back to School: FOX13 puts school speed zones to the test

Around 100 children are killed every year while walking to and from school.

The number alone is enough to make you slow down in school zones. School is back and for drivers that means the return of flashing lights.

LTC Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department said zones, where speed limits drop, are well marked.

“The school zones are posted,” Watson said. “They’re well lit. The signs are neon colored signs and we also have message board signs where it actually tells the drivers their speed that they’re currently going.”

Unfortunately, some drivers don’t follow the rules which Watson said is extremely dangerous.

“We’re asking them to pay attention to these school zones in the area because from the average speed of 15 miles per hour to about 20 miles an hour, the cause of injury or death is probably about 10 percent,” Watson explained.

Just how much of a difference does a few miles per hour make when you try to stop?

FOX13’s Real-time Traffic Reporter Lauren Coleman put that question to the test.

Driving at 40 miles per hour it took 40 feet to come to a complete stop.

Drop that down to 30 and she shortened the distance by 9 feet.

Driving at school zone speed of about 20 miles per hour it took only 12 feet to stop.

Watson said anything over 50 miles per hour increases the chance of a fatality by 90 percent which is another reason it’s important drives slow down.

“So, if we had one of these children or kids to jump out into traffic, this driver looks up recognizes and has to apply the brakes the average reactionary time is about 1.5 seconds,” Watson said.

“So, it takes anywhere form 120 feet to bring a vehicle going about 60 miles per hour down to zero.”

Another safety measure in Memphis are school crossing guards.

Last year Shelby County Schools had about 175 and this year they’re looking to add another 10-15 percent.



