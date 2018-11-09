  • Backstreet Boys announce Memphis concert

    Backstreet's back. 

    The Backstreet Boys are bringing their biggest arena tour in 18 years to FedExForum next summer on August 27, 2019.

    The group also announced that they will be releasing their new album, DNA, on January 25 on RCA Records.

    Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. 


     

