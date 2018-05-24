  • Bad crash sends two people to hospital

    Updated:

    The latest on this developing story LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    A car and an SUV were involved in a crash on Summer Avenue. 

    Photos of the scene. 

    The accident happened near Sycamore View late Wednesday night. 

    Trending stories:

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, at least two people were taken to Regional One. FOX13 does not know their conditions.

    It is unclear if either of the drivers will be facing charges. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bad crash sends two people to hospital