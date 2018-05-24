Bad crash sends two people to hospital

The latest on this developing story LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
A car and an SUV were involved in a crash on Summer Avenue.
The accident happened near Sycamore View late Wednesday night.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, at least two people were taken to Regional One. FOX13 does not know their conditions.
It is unclear if either of the drivers will be facing charges.
