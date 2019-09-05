0 Bahamas native and Ole Miss head women's basketball coach starts GoFundMe after Hurricane Dorian

Born and raised in the Bahamas, Yolett ‘Yo' McPhee-McCuin is the head basketball coach for the Ole Miss women's basketball team. Coach Yo is also the Bahamas National team basketball coach.

When Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, she launched a GoFundMe page that's receiving incredible support. In just two days, the page has topped $25,000.

>>GoFundMe: Hurricane Dorian relief with Coach Yo

She said she has received an incredible amount of support from Ole Miss fans and students.

"Students on campus, my players, and people in the administration have been supporting us. (It) has meant the world to me. I am serious about this relief that I put together," Coach Yo said.

She said watching the images of the Bahamas was very emotional for her.

"It's just devastating, I have family on Grand Bahama and Abaco. This area has gotten the worst beating we have ever seen. It's almost as if the island itself doesn't exist anymore."

Coach Yo shared with us that she lost touch with family and friends for 36 hours while the Hurricane sat over the island.

"When I was able to reach then, the cries for help and rescue was emotional for me."

The donated money will be used for essential needs and mental health for survivors.

She told us, "Can you imagine the trauma that those people – adults and kids – went through?"

Coach Yo is donating $5,000 of her own money to the cause.

Click here, for the GoFundMe Page.

