Band parents fight students after learning child couldn't play during Friday night game

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Band practice ended with parents beating up students at a Mississippi high school, according to investigators.
Police said a band student at Clarksdale High School got into a dispute with another band student earlier that day. Students and police told FOX13 there was a dispute after one student was told he couldn't play in this Friday night's football game.
We’re speaking with one of the band members and parents of kids who were attacked – on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
The student allegedly got his mother and father involved. The parents went to the band hall and began assaulting other band students, according to police.
A Clarksdale parent said her son was attacked by the father of another band student. She had to keep her son home today due to the injuries.
"He lost his eyesight and his hearing for an hour after he was attacked by this man,” the parent told FOX13.
FOX13 is still working to confirm if any arrests have been made in the case. We’ve also reached out to the Clarksdale Municipal School District for comment.
