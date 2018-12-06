0 Bank drops all financial charges against woman who accused Memphis pastor of credit card fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Results for a Memphis woman finally came a month after she came to FOX13 for help.

After a lengthy investigation, Bank of America determined that Clevie Williams, 80, was not the victim of credit card fraud.

Memphis pastor and wife arrested, accused of stealing $50K from 77-year-old church member

However, after FOX13 approached bank officials, Williams said the bank had dropped all financial charges against her. Officials told FOX13 Wednesday that the situation “had been resolved.”

Williams accused her former pastor, Frederick Smith, of stealing her information to open credit cards in 2015.

Smith, who bonded out of jail, said the whole thing is just a misunderstanding.

Williams was still receiving bills from Bank of America even though her case is now a criminal investigation. Despite filing a fraud report and a police report against Smith for opening a Bank of America card, the company still billed her for $18,000.

She said Smith was the one who made those purchases in 2015, not her.

“They want their money from me, and I have never had a card from them,” Williams said.

Smith was arrested and charged with identity theft and theft of property involving credit cards.

On Wednesday, a bank employee told Williams that all of the money she owed was dropped, so she no longer owes the $18,000.

What the family's next step is against the former pastor

