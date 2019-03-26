0 Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden seeing twice as many patients in emergency room

Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden is seeing twice as many patients come into the emergency room than anticipated.

The former hospital closed after bankruptcy in 2014. The CEO said shorter wait times are helping with the increase at the hospital.

He also said this is the time of year where volumes are higher because of the flu season.

The number of patients visiting the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden doubled since the ER opened its doors on December 13th of last year.

Mattie Key spoke with FOX13 minutes after her grandmother arrived at the hospital in an ambulance. In the past, the family traveled to Memphis.

“It’s been a big relief because I have to travel all across the bridge and then sit seven or eight hours,” she said.

The hospital’s CEO Brian Welton said employees were anticipating 30 patients a day. Those numbers are at 60-70 patients a day.

Welton said wait times played a major role.

“We’re averaging a little over two hours and we’re continuing to drive that every single day so we’re really focused on getting that down to a little less than two hours and for some people it’s a whole lot quicker than that,” he said.

Key said although her grandmother had a good experience Tuesday, her daughter’s experience was different a month ago.

“One of my daughter’s had to bring her son up here about a month ago and she was up here for about a good eight hours and still hadn’t been seen and she just asked me to come pick her up,” she said.

Welton said patients dealing with more serious conditions may be at the hospital longer.

“We have a fast track system to be able to get those patients in place with less serious needs a whole lot quicker and in and out the door.”

The CEO said because they are so close to the I-40 and I-55 corridor, that helps with the increase in patients.

Patients from Memphis, Cordova, and even St. Louis are showing up there. The hospital hired eight nurses.

The hospital is also opening a cancer center this summer.

The CEO said he hasn’t had a lot of conversations with hospitals in Memphis about whether or not Crittenden County’s hospital is helping to take some of the burdens off of hospitals in Memphis since it opened.

