Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto evacuated after patient attempts to start fire in hospital room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several patients have been evacuated from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto after a patient started a fire in their room.
Officials with the hospital said a patient tried to start a fire on the couch in the hospital room.
The fire only created smoke because of the material on the couch. Authorities said the smoke tripped the sprinkler system in the area.
12 patients were evacuated from the hospital. Fire officials told FOX13 the 9th floor is still evacuated at this time.
The patients have been relocated to other rooms in the hospital.
We're working to learn more information about the fire. Watch a LIVE report, now on Good Morning Memphis.
