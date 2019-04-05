  • Barricade situation over in Shelby County, man in custody

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The barricade situation in southeast Shelby County has ended with a suspect in custody.

    An apartment owner called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a security system notification that someone was in his apartment. A deputy quickly responded and stopped a burglary that was in progress.

    That deputy was able to contain the suspect in the apartment, but the individual was eventually able to barricade himself.

    SCSO evacuated several nearby apartments as a precaution and called in negotiators to assist the case.

    The suspect, identified as Edward Jones, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. SCSO said he does have a criminal history.

    A spokesperson said he was not sure if the suspect was armed, but there were several weapons and ammunition inside the apartment that was the target of the alleged burglary.

    Nobody was injured in the incident.

    An SCSO spokesperson applauded the deputy who stopped the apparent burglary in progress -- saying he prevented guns from unlawfully making their way onto the streets of Shelby County.

