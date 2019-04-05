Barricade situation underway, apartments evacuated in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Preserve at Southwind Apartments.
Breaking: Deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Preserve at Southwind Apartments. Several apartments have been evacuated out of precaution. Negotiators and SWAT deputies have been called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7OQbfBWrCd— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 5, 2019
For precaution, several of the apartments have been evacuated.
Negotiators and SWAT deputies have been called to report to the scene.
Deputies with the SCSO responded to the preserve at south wind apartments after a suspect broke into an apartment then barricaded himself inside. SWAT officers and negotiators are on the scene @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Nbt0R4vmU3— Jacque Masse (@massereports) April 5, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}