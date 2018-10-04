Bartlett 'Bee whisperer' shares hive removal that is sure to make your skin crawl

The Bartlett Bee Whisperer is going viral.
A post on his Facebook page has been shared thousands of times. The man took photos of the extraction which shows the massive hive embedded deep into a Germantown home.
A small hole in the bricks led to a major problem.
According to the post, the removal was one of the largest single pieces of comb he has ever seen.
The Bee Whisperer also said the bees were 'extremely cooperative.'
