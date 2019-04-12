Bartlett couple beaten and robbed by men outside their home, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett couple was beaten and robbed by two men outside their house, according to police.
Police said a woman pulled into her driveway on Vanderschaff Drive and walked inside to wait for her husband around 8 p.m. on April 3. She then met him after he parked in their garage, and the two began walking toward their neighbor’s house.
That’s when the woman said two men ran through their front yard toward them, according to a police report.
Police said both men were carrying handguns.
The woman – who was not identified – told investigators she tried to run but fell at the edge of the driveway. She said one of the attackers began hitting her from the waist down with a wooden bat while demanding her wedding ring.
Meanwhile, the other attacker ordered the woman’s husband to lay facedown on the driveway in front of the garage. The attacker demanded his wedding ring, watch and wallet.
Police said the man’s wallet contained cash, credit cards, his driver’s license and gun permit.
The two men then drove away from the home in a light-colored, four-door sedan. Investigators said it was last seen heading north on Vanderschaff Drive.
