Bartlett dentist indicted for first-degree murder in girlfriend's shooting death

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett dentist was indicted in the deadly shooting of his girlfriend, officials said.
Bobby Massengill, 74, was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his girlfriend – Sheila Scott, 52 – to death with a shotgun inside the home where they both had been living.
ORIGINAL STORY: Bartlett man shot girlfriend to death because she was 'making too much noise,' police say
Massengill had been living with Scott for three months at the home in the 4400 block of Glenchase Drive in Bartlett.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2018, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers were called to the scene, where they found Scott lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. She died several hours later at the hospital.
Massengill told police he shot her with a shotgun because she was making too much noise while he was trying to sleep, according to a police affidavit.
Massengill told police he heard her smashing things in the kitchen Monday last week, so he got up, grabbed his shotgun and shot her.
He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
