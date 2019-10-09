  • Bartlett Fire Department remembers 12-year vet of the department

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett Fire Department posted yesterday on Facebook the death of one of their paramedics.

    Anthony Pugh was a 12-year veteran paramedic.

    The Facebook post read: "Paramedic Pugh was loved by all and well respected throughout the community. His smile was infectious and his bedside manner was second to none." 

    FOX 13's thoughts are with the Bartlett Fire Department and his family. 

