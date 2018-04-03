  • Bartlett juvenile attempts to swim across lake, later rushed to hospital

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bartlett Police said a young man was rushed to the hospital after he tried to swim across a lake.

    Officers were called to the lake in Davies Plantation Park around 1:10 on Tuesday.

    Investigators said the young man made it halfway across the lake, but got tired then went under water.

    Police and Fire Departments arrived and rescued the juvenile from the water.

    He was immediately taken to St. Francis in Bartlett. 

