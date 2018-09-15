Bartlett man convicted of raping girlfriend's daughter

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett man was convicted Friday of raping the daughter of a woman he was dating at the time.
Patrick Phillips, 45, was convicted of raping the 12-year-old girl in 2012 while her mother was at work.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said the incident occurred in November of 2012.
The victim left a note for her mother a few days later describing the incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Men meet at Memphis IHOP parking lot, end up shooting each other
- Father of 5 killed in Orange Mound drive-by shooting
- Memphis driver nearly hits pedestrian, does donuts in neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The girl said Phillips had offered to “give her a back massage” while her mother was gone, and that Phillips then began sexually abusing her and raped her in a bedroom at their home.
Phillips was convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery Friday.
His $25,000 bond was revoked, and he is awaiting sentencing on Oct. 19. Phillips faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}