Bartlett man who sold drugs to overdose victim charged with murder

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett man has been indicted after being charged with second-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin laced with fentanyl that killed someone.
Blake Nabors, 27, was also indicted on charges of sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with the intent to sell, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver.
The victim was identified as Samuel Baudean, 25, from Bartlett.
Police were also called to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, March 2017.
Baudean was brought to the hospital by his friends unresponsive, personnel at the hospital wasn't about to revive him.
Investigators told FOX13 that an autopsy showed the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.
Fentanyl is considered a highly potent opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, many times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
