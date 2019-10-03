Bartlett Police Chief to retire after 30 years of service

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett Police Chief Glen Williamson will retire from the department effective Jan. 3, 2020.
Mayor Keith McDonald announced Williamson's plans Wednesday.
Williamson has been in law enforcement for 30 years.
He has been Bartlett Chief of Police since January 2019.
In his letter to the mayor, Williamson said, "I want you to know how truly emotional this decision is for me, because I consider this department and all the city workers family."
McDonald said he will recommend Assistant Chief Jeff Cox for appointment as Police Chief to be effective Jan. 4, 2020.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}