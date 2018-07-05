Bartlett police yet to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside Taco Bell

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Police have not yet identified any suspects after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Bartlett Tuesday night.
The teenage boy was shot several times in the Taco Bell parking lot after getting into a fight with the person who shot him.
The shooting happened while thousands were walking back from a fireworks show in a nearby park.
And Bartlett police said the case is a “very fluid investigation,” meaning detectives are chasing numerous leads but no break has been made.
“It’s scary, especially with as many kids that were out here,” said one woman who lives in the area. It was a lot of people here.”
The teenager, who has not been identified, died at the hospital Wednesday morning.
No information has been released about the shooter, except that the victim and shooter knew each other.
Using MPD’s CyberWatch, FOX13 examined the number and type of crimes reported in Bartlett since April 5.
Of the 22 reported, the most serious violent crimes only totaled a combined 10 cases of simple and aggravated assault.
The remainder consisted of property crimes, such as burglary, vandalism and shoplifting.
