Bartlett teen accused of exposing himself to young girls walking home from school

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett teen is accused of exposing his private area to young girls while they walked home from school.

A Mid-South mother has a warning for a teen accused of exposing himself to young girls. The youngest child was in kindergarten.

The five little girls usually walk home from school everyday. When they got to their neighborhood, they told police a teenager stopped his car - then exposed himself.

This mother never thought a walk home from school would turn into a nightmare.

“It’s not fair… it’s not fair that I should have to explain to them sexual things at this age,” said the Bartlett mother.

We aren’t revealing her identity to protect her children. This happened in Bartlett’s East Hill Neighborhood – a place the mother used to think was safe.

“I had to explain to my 9 and 10-year-old what he was doing because they never saw anything like that,” the mother said.

She told FOX13 that she won’t let her children walk alone anymore. She helped police with their investigation by handing over security footage that captured a picture of the suspect’s car.

The Bartlett mother has a message for the suspect, “They can’t come up to East Hill and pull no crap like this and get away with it.”

Bartlett Police have charged that teenager with indecent exposure. Investigators say the teen has been issued a juvenile summons.

His case will be handled in Juvenile Court.

