Bartlett teen dies after weeks of battling the flu

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A young Bartlett teen has lost his life due to the flu, according to friends who made a Facebook page.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Memphis teen admits to killing man because he followed him for several blocks, police say
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Caleb Davis, 16, was in a battle to stay alive for 52 days until he passed away on April 7. Caleb came down with the flu February 12 and ended up in the emergency room just a couple of days later, according to friends of the page.
Davis died at Le Bonheur. Friends posted on the Facebook page saying he died from cardiac arrest.
Danny Earnest posted inside the group Facebook page saying, "The surgery did not go as we had hoped. They were able to remove a mass around Caleb's heart. However, when he suffered cardiac arrest they canceled the surgery before they could try to remove the second mass on his lung. Caleb was taken back to his room where he had to receive CPR once again. Caleb's fragile body suffered so much trauma from 3 CPR's that we believe he was just too tired to fight anymore. It is with broken hearts that we grieve Calebs passing. But with grateful hearts that we celebrate his homecoming with Jesus, and he no longer suffers."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}