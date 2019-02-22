0 Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says

A missing teenager has been found after police say she disappeared while walking her dogs.

Johniah Frazier, 16, was last seen November 25, 2018 in Bartlett.

Her mother, Shemicko Frazier, told FOX13 Johniah was found inside a Bartlett store on Friday. The teenager is currently in police custody.

FOX13 asked her father about his daughter's disappearance. He thinks Johniah became a victim of sex trafficking.

“It’s possible, I’m praying it’s not but it’s possible cause she wasn’t the one that would venture out, be gone and not get in touch with family,” he said.

Her mother said Johniah has never run away from home before.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Johniah was found on Friday.

SCSO deputies said a "citizen recognized her" and immediately notified authorities.

Located: SCSO is confirming that 16-year-old Johniah Frazier has been located. A citizen recognized Frazier and immediately alerted authorities. Frazier is speaking with deputies at this time. The SCSO thanks all who helped us by sharing posts regarding Frazier’s disappearance! — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 22, 2019

We're still working to confirm more details surrounding Johniah's disappearance. Check back for updates.

