0 Bartlett to receive new technology that will make crime scene and investigation processes easier

BARTLETT, Tenn. - New technology makes it easier for police to capture evidence at crime scenes in half the amount of time it normally takes.

Bartlett is one of the few places in the state receiving this technology.

The Faro Focus Laser scanner can even be used after crashes. This new equipment captures a more accurate description of the scene in 3-D.

The technology makes it easier to process crime scenes and major investigations.

Charles Miller, who lives in a Bartlett neighborhood on Summerhill Drive, remembers a time when the crime scene laser scanner could have made a difference in his neighborhood.

“We had two people shot New Year’s Eve right down the street,” Miller said.

Chris Golden with the Bartlett Police Department spoke with FOX13 about the new technology.

The Department received more than $62,000 to purchase the equipment. FOX13 found out the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and Nashville are two of the few agencies in the state utilizing the equipment.

“The machine captures millions of data points which provides an accurate 3-D representation of evidence and this evidence could be blood spatter, artifacts, skid marks, vehicle positions and so forth,” Golden explained.

Golden said the software accurately documents everything needed to analyze investigations and create compelling courtroom presentations.

The scanner captures any scene exactly how it was in the time of the scan.

“Now there’s so much crime coming out here to Bartlett that the police have to think of things to do to catch these crooks,” Miller said.

No word on exactly when they will get the new equipment.

Golden said the equipment has a point cloud to digitally take measurements, create diagrams and animate scenes much faster.

Some of the funding came from the Memphis and Shelby County Law Enforcement Foundation.

